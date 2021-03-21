Tigers triumph over Trojans, 45-0

The Portola Tigers came to town Friday night, March 19, to play the Quincy Trojans in the newly renamed Brennan Stadium at Feather River College. They left victors with a resounding score of 45-0.

Sports writer Mari Erin Roth is awaiting final statistics and conversations with the coaches, but Portola saw some standout play from seniors Shane Curren, Zach Mulhall and James Sampson.

Portola High School is now two for two in what will be a very short season. The team beat Loyalton High School last week.