Sunday, March 21, 2021
Latest:
Plumas News

Plumas News

Plumas County News

Portola Tiger no. 6, Shane Curren, runs into the end zone flanked by PHS no. 3, Owen Bowling, to score one of his two touchdowns March 19. Photo by Mari Erin Roth

Highlighted News Sports 

Tigers triumph over Trojans, 45-0

Editor

The Portola Tigers came to town Friday night, March 19, to play the Quincy Trojans  in the newly renamed Brennan Stadium at Feather River College. They left victors with a resounding score of 45-0.

Sports writer Mari Erin Roth is awaiting final statistics and conversations with the coaches, but Portola saw some standout play from seniors Shane Curren, Zach Mulhall and James Sampson.

Portola High School is now two for two in what will be a very short season. The team beat Loyalton High School last week.

More News