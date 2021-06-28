Tiny house donated for veterans

An anonymous donor has given the gift of temporary housing to veterans in need in Plumas County, and veterans groups in the county are very pleased.

Scott McCallum of Plumas Crisis Intervention & Resource Center (PCIRC) and Scott Quade of the Plumas County Veterans Collaborative have been working with the Elks National Veterans Service Commission State Chairman, Vinny DeWitt, from the Northeast District of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks to obtain the tiny home. It made its way to Plumas County earlier this month.

The home is a “sober living environment” home, and will be used to help homeless veterans and those veterans transitioning between one living situation to the next be housed temporarily while more permanent housing is found. The veteran living at the tiny house will be required to work with the Plumas County Veterans Service Office to try and obtain veteran services, and that veteran will be required to work with PCIRC to help be transitioned into permanent housing.

This donated tiny home is a much needed resource, given the housing shortage in Plumas County.

“Housing options are limited within our county. Hopefully, more tiny homes can be obtained to provide veterans with basic needs such as housing,” said Quade.