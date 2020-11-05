Thomas “Tom” Farnworth, 62, of Cody, Wyo., died surrounded by those he truly loved on Oct. 31, 2020, from a heart attack.

Tom was born on Jan. 6, 1958, to Bob and Dorothy Farnworth in Quincy, where he was raised on the family ranch. After graduating from Quincy Jr. Sr. High School and Feather River College, he met the love of his life, Laura, at Butte College in California. They enjoyed 42 years of fun and adventures. Joining them were daughter Jessica and son Taylor.

In 1994, the family struck out together on new adventures that brought them to Cody. Tom was a custom boot maker. After retiring, he was able to try his hand at many different opportunities to keep him busy, like camping in the Thoroughfare for many seasons, butchering, baking, and even working for the Department of Defense in Iraq. Tom was an artist, beekeeper, gardener, and most of all the best Dad and Papa.

Tom is survived by his lifelong soulmate Laura, mom Dorothy, brother Donald (Sarah) and sister Lisa, all of California; daughter Jessica, son Taylor and granddaughter Mia of Cody; brothers-in-law Jon of Wapiti, Wyo., Jim (Angel) and Rob (Gretchen) of Paradise; his three rescue dogs Arliss, Rascoe and Pearl; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be at a later date. Any donations in memory of Tom can be made to the Park County Animal Shelter at P.O. Box 203, Cody, WY 82414.

“The best thing to hold onto in life is each other.” Rest in peace, my love.

Condolences to Tom’s family can be sent at BallardFH.com.