Tom Guarino

October 17, 1953-December 30, 2020

Tom was born in Hollywood and raised in Covina and grew up an avid athlete and sports enthusiast. Tom was a gifted baseball player and at the age of 14 played on the Covina City League as well as for the first United States team to ever win the World Series and was inducted into the Pony League Hall of Fame. He went on to get his bachelor’s degree from Cal Poly in behavioral science with a minor in communications and subsequently earned a certificate in organizational management from UCLA.

Guarino moved to Northern California in 1978 to take a job as news director for KPCO Radio in Quincy. For six years he hosted news and talk shows while also a full-time correspondent for the Sacramento Bee and free lancing news stories for the Associated Press, United Press International, Mutual Radio, and NBC Radio. While in Quincy, Tom married DonnaMarie Ferro, director of disabled student services at Feather River College. Two years later they welcomed daughter Teresa. In the early 80s the family made the move to Paradise and Tom became news director for KPAY radio in Chico.

When Tom began work for PG&E he became an iconic Bay Area hero, building relationships with locally elected officials, community leaders and organizations whose philanthropy went far beyond his job. Known for his Hawaiian shirt and Crocs, Tom never missed an event that supported the arts, parks, sports, foster youth, elders and the list goes on.

Tom is survived by daughter, Teresa Guarino (Vince Pineda) of Alameda; granddaughter, Alyssa Rose; grandson, Valentino Guarino Pineda; sister Marilu Marak of Eastdale, (Bob Marak); niece, Heather Ann (Stephen) and great-nephews Logan and Caleb and DonnaMarie Ferro.

Tom will always be fondly remembered for being an important part of our local radio history, our community and Plumas County. He touched the lives of so many and he will be sadly missed.