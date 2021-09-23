Tough year but are you grateful for something? Please share with us

It’s November — the month of Thanksgiving, the month dedicated to gratitude. To say this has been a difficult year is an understatement. We thought 2020 was bad and then along came 2021. We don’t need to reiterate the grief that has been wrought on our corner of the North State. But we know in the midst of the trials, there also has been joy and something to be grateful for, and we would like to share your stories in our November edition of High Country Life that is available for free throughout Lassen, Plumas and Sierra counties. If you would like to contribute, please share your thoughts in a maximum of 300 words and send to [email protected].