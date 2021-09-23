Highlighted News 

Tough year but are you grateful for something? Please share with us

Editor

It’s November — the month of Thanksgiving, the month dedicated to gratitude. To say this has been a difficult year is an understatement. We thought 2020 was bad and then along came 2021. We don’t need to reiterate the grief that has been wrought on our corner of the North State. But we know in the midst of the trials, there also has been joy and something to be grateful for, and we would like to share your stories in our November edition of High Country Life that is available for free throughout Lassen, Plumas and Sierra counties. If you would like to contribute, please share your thoughts in a maximum of 300 words and send to [email protected].

Plumas Unified announces positive case associated with Pioneer campus

Editor

Plumas Unified School District notified its staff and the community this morning, Sept. 23, that there is a positive coronavirus…

A graph helps illustrate case rates in Plumas

Editor

Contributed by Dale Knutsen After months of relatively low case rates, August and September have produced a sharp upturn in…

Supervisor raises concern about COVID response

Editor

By Debra Moore [email protected] District 1 Supervisor Dwight Ceresola usually doesn't say much during the Plumas County Board of Supervisors…

Plumas Public Health unveils flu clinic schedule

Editor

Yes, it's that time of the year again. Football, fall colors and flu shots. The Plumas County Public Health Agency…

County keeps contract with Wildlife Services in budget

Lauren

By Lauren Westmoreland [email protected] The Plumas County Board of Supervisors discussed the option of keeping the USDA Wildlife Services contract…

White Sulphur Springs writes a big check for fire victims

Editor

By John Lullo Special to Plumas News The volunteers of the Mohawk Valley Stewardship Council (MVSC) put some of their…