Tour de Manure cancelled For 2021

Out of an abundance of caution, this year the Sierraville Fire and Rescue Department will forgo the traditional Tour de Manure — a supported metric century ride through the Sierra Valley originally scheduled for June 19.

The annual supported bicycle ride is a fundraising event for the all-volunteer department, which provides medical and fire emergency services to locals and visitors of the Sierra Valley.

“We have a free alternative that will be fun for folks, though” says Tour Boss Mike Blide. “Please come out to our spectacular high alpine valley, and ride any of the beautiful roads that are part of the Tour de Manure route, then upload and post a photo of your experience on our Tour de Manure Facebook Page so we can keep the momentum going.” Find a route map on the Tour’s website, TourdeManure.org.

Fire and Rescue volunteer Tami McCollum, who was Tour Boss for the event’s first 11 years, asks participants who want to support to the fire department, to instead consider donating to someone in need, or a favorite cause or a charity.

“Meanwhile, please rest assured that we will forge ahead with BIG plans for June 18, 2022,” Blide says. “Expect one amazing ride, a scrumptious BBQ meal, and a foot-tapping hootenanny that will put this damn COVID far into the rear-view mirror. We appreciate your support and patience.”

You can learn more about the Tour de Manure at tourdemanure.org or on Facebook