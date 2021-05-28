Town Hall Theatre announces June movie schedule

The Town Hall Theatre is pleased to be back in business providing our community with a BIG SCREEN movie experience. We have been greatly appreciative of our patrons who tell us how happy they are having the theatre is open again, how much they like the presale online ticket sales and their patience complying with our entry protocols and the occasional glitches of our new projection equipment.

With more movies becoming available to theatres we are grateful to have more variety in what we can choose from, helping us to offer a schedule that will have movies to appeal to a variety of interests.

Here is our June schedule…

TOM AND JERRY plays June 4-7, Friday, Saturday & Monday at 7pm and Sunday at 4pm

One of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves into New York City’s finest hotel on the eve of “the wedding of the century,” forcing the event’s desperate planner to hire Tom to get rid of him. The ensuing cat and mouse battle threatens to destroy the wedding planner’s career, the wedding, and possibly the hotel itself. But soon, an even bigger problem arises: a diabolically ambitious staffer conspiring against all three of them. In this eye-popping blend of classic animation and live-action, Tom and Jerry’s new big-screen adventure stakes new ground for the iconic characters and forces them to do the unthinkable… work together to save the day.

This 101 minute Family Friendly film is Rated PG for cartoon violence, rude humor and brief language

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kP9TfCWaQT4

THE COURIER plays June 11-14, Friday, Saturday & Monday at 7pm and Sunday at 4pm

This is a true story of unassuming British businessman Greville Wynne (Cumberbatch) who is recruited into one of the greatest international conflicts in history. At the behest of UK’s MI-6 and a CIA operative, he forms a covert, dangerous partnership with Soviet officer Oleg Penkovsky in an effort to provide crucial intelligence needed to prevent a nuclear confrontation and defuse the Cuban Missile Crisis.

This 111 minute Spy Drama is Rated PG-13 for violence, partial nudity, brief strong language, and smoking throughout.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qeo8qs9xohM

WRATH OF MAN plays June 18-21, Friday, Saturday & Monday at 7pm and Sunday at 4pm

A mysterious and wild-eyed new cash truck security guard (Jason Statham) surprises his coworkers during a heist in which he unexpectedly unleashes precision skills. The crew is left wondering who he is and where he came from. Soon, the marksman’s ultimate motive becomes clear as he takes dramatic and irrevocable steps to settle a score. We picked this one with your dad in mind. Take him to the movies for Father’s Day. (Mom won’t mind watching Jason Statham either.)

This 118 minute Suspense Action film is Rated R for strong violence throughout, pervasive language, and some sexual references.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EFYEni2gsK0&t=1s

SPIRIT UNTAMED plays June 25-28, Friday, Saturday & Monday at 7pm and Sunday at 4pm

Like her late mother, Milagro Navarro, a fearless horse-riding stunt performer from Miradero, a small town on the edge of the wide-open frontier, Lucky isn’t exactly a fan of rules and restrictions. She has grown up in an East Coast city under her aunt Cora’s watchful eye, but when Lucky presses her own luck with one too many risky escapades, Cora picks up stakes and moves them both back to live with Lucky’s father. Unimpressed with the sleepy little town, Lucky has a change of heart when she meets Spirit, a wild Mustang who shares her independent streak, and befriends two local horseback riders. When a heartless horse wrangler and his team plan to capture Spirit and his herd and auction them off to a life of captivity and hard labor, Lucky enlists her new friends and bravely embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to rescue the horse who has given her freedom and a sense of purpose, and has helped Lucky discover a connection to her mother’s legacy and to her Mexican heritage that she never expected.

This 88 minute Animated Adventure is Rated PG for some adventure action.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m-PQ1gWrI7E&t=1s

Coming Soon… A QUIET PLACE PART 2 for July 2-5 and HERE TODAY for July 9-12. We are also in the process if securing dates for: DREAM HORSE, CRUELLA, THE HITMAN’S WIFE’S BODYGUARD and PETER RABBIT 2.

The most up-to-date movie schedule is posted on the Plumas Arts website https://www.plumasarts.org/town-hall-theatre.html

Please note that we are still employing protocols that require patrons to wear facemasks, limited capacity and spacing in lines and theatre seating. To insure that you have a seat for a specific date you may purchase presale tickets online… https://www.plumasarts.org/town-hall-theatre.html

Film-goers are encouraged to arrive at the theatre no less than 15 minutes before show time to accommodate the time required to move through box office, entry and concession lines and insure that they are ushered to their seats before the movie starts.

For any questions about the Town Hall Theatre please email [email protected] or call Plumas Arts at 530-283-3402.

To keep informed about upcoming Town Hall Theatre news, subscribe to our free monthly Plumas Arts emails https://www.plumasarts.org/contact-us.html , like us on our Town Hall Theatre facebook page or click our ad on Plumas News online.