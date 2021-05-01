Town Hall Theatre re-opens May 7: Here is this month’s movie schedule

For re-opening month at the Town Hall Theatre we are bringing you films with acclaim and awards, movies that needs to be seen on a BIG screen, and of course the latest Disney animated family film.

NOMADLAND plays May 7-10, Friday, Saturday & Monday at 7 pm and Sunday at 4 pm

We are pleased to re-open the Town Hall Theatre with the winner of the 2021 Golden Globes and Academy Awards for Best Picture, Director Chloé Zhao (the first woman Asian woman to win) and Best Actress Frances McDormand.

Based on the 2017 nonfiction book Nomadland: Surviving American in the 21st Century, the film follows Fern (Frances McDormand), a woman in her sixties who after losing everything in the economic collapse of a company town in rural Nevada, packs her van and sets off on the road exploring a life outside of conventional society as a modern-day nomad. This third feature film from director Chloé Zhao, features real nomads Linda May, Swankie and Bob Wells as Fern’s mentors and comrades in her exploration through the vast landscape of the American West as she gains a new understanding of the meaning of community.

Runtime is 108 minutes • This multi-award winning dramatic film is Rated R for nudity

RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON plays May 14-17 • Friday, Saturday & Monday at 7 pm and Sunday at 4 pm

Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well. This Walt Disney Animation Studios animated film features the voices of Kelly Marie Tran as Raya and Awkwafina as the last dragon Sisu.

Runtime is 107 minutes (plus 7 min short film) • This Animated Family film is Rated PG for some violence, action and thematic elements

GODZILLA VS. KONG plays May 21-24 • Friday, Saturday & Monday at 7 pm and Sunday at 4 pm

In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues to the Titans’ origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.

Runtime is 113 minutes • This Sci-Fi Action film is Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of creature violence/destruction and brief language

MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM May 28-31 • Friday, Saturday & Monday at 7 pm and Sunday at 4 pm

Tensions and temperatures rise over the course of an afternoon recording session in 1927 Chicago as a band of musicians await trailblazing performer, the legendary “Mother of the Blues,” Ma Rainey. Late to the session, the fearless, fiery Ma engages in a battle of wills with her white manager and producer over control of her music. As the band waits in the studio’s claustrophobic rehearsal room, ambitious cornet player Levee— who has an eye for Ma’s girlfriend and is determined to stake his own claim on the music industry— spurs his fellow musicians into an eruption of stories revealing truths that will forever change the course of their lives.

Branford Marsalis’ score punctuates this film that celebrates the transformative power of the blues and the artists who refuse to let society’s prejudices dictate their worth. Adapted from two-time Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson’s play, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom features best actress/ actor award winning performances by Viola Davis as Ma Rainey and Chadwick Boseman.

Runtime is 94 minutes • This Biographic music film is Rated R for language, some sexual content and brief violence

