Town Hall Theatre reopens May 7 with COVID protocols in place

Plumas Arts has spent the past few months preparing to re-open the Town Hall Theatre on May 7-10 with a screening of NOMADLAND, the 2021 Golden Globe winner for Best Picture and Director, as well as an Oscar favorite.

Show times and prices will remain the same with the exception of only one showing on Sunday. Showtimes will be 7 pm on Friday, Saturday and Monday; and 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The theatre opens with mandated COVID restrictions in place. Masks will be required for all persons, with no exceptions, in lines and during the movie while you are seated and not actively consuming concessions.

The theatre is only allowed to open at 50 percent capacity, which means that it can allow no more than 100 persons for each showing. The theatre is also required to employ spacing in box office and entry lines and within the auditorium. To accommodate these restrictions, once you purchase your ticket your party will be ushered to your seat with only your family or household group. Since the lobby is too small for concession lines, once your group is seated one or two persons from your group will be called back to the concessions stand to make your purchases. Because your concession purchases are essential to the viability of the movie business, as has been the policy in the past, no outside concessions will be allowed.

Please know that theatre management has been working with the public health agency and much thought and planning has been put into the orchestration of these protocols. “We are excited about being able to reopen,” offers Plumas Arts Executive Director Kara Rockett-Arsenault. “We want to bring you all back safely to this much-loved community gathering space so that we can remain open.”

To help the theatre staff to navigate these protocols the public is being requested to arrive a half-hour to no less than 15 minutes before show times. In addition to helping everyone be seated so that the movie can start on time, this will also help to ensure that you can get in to see the movie before capacity limit has been reached and the theatre stops selling tickets. The box office will close when the movie starts or when capacity is reached.

There will also be a few new additions with the reopening.

Online presale ticket purchase … To make sure that you will be able to see the movie you want to see on the day you want to see it, you can pre-purchase tickets on the Town Hall Theatre movie tab at plumasarts.org from the time that the movie schedule is posted on that site up until two hours before the movie starts.

If you have a prepaid movie pass you plan to use, you will need to call the Town Hall Theatre movie line at (530) 283-1140 no less than two hours before the show time you plan to attend so that it can be factored into the capacity count for that evening.

Credit card sales will be now accepted at the box office and concessions stand … The theatre is working with the Plumas County-based Merchants XL processing company for credit card sales. In order for small businesses to not be overwhelmed by credit card fees, their service employs a 4 percent convenience fee that is charged to the credit card user rather than the business. This translates to a 32¢ charge for an $8 adult ticket. To avoid this fee, the Town Hall Theatre still gladly accepts cash transactions.

Preshow onscreen programming … Town Hall Theatre will host a preshow ad program for the 30 minutes before each movie. If you would like information about joining this program, email [email protected]

Choosing the movies and programming schedule … With most current movies also being available through steaming services, it has been (and will likely remain) an interesting experiment to make movie choices. For the re-opening month the theatre is bringing you films that have won high acclaim and awards (NOMADLAND May 7-10, MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM May 28-31) or a movie that needs to be seen on a BIG screen (GODZILLA VS. KONG May 21-24) and of course the latest animated family film (RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON May 14-17). As the season proceeds, theatre management will be curious about what movies you might like to see on the big screen and will accept suggestions at [email protected]

Also looking at other ways to fill out the schedule … Private film screening and big screen gaming night rentals as well as more live music and performing arts presentations. Stay tuned for more information … To keep in the know please subscribe to our free monthly Plumas Arts emails https://www.plumasarts.org/contact-us.html, like us on our Town Hall Theatre facebook page or click our ad at Plumas News online.