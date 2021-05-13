 ‘Trail or Fire’ beer fundraiser distributes proceeds

Quintopia Brewing Co of Quincy collaborated with Fifty Fifty Brewing of Truckee, and a number of other industry partners, to brew and can a special-release beer in the fall of 2020 to raise money for the three organizations that suffered huge losses in a fire on July 29,2020.

The fundraiser generated $11,202 which was split three ways between Dramaworks/West End Theatre, the Plumas Crisis Intervention Resource Center (PCIRC), and Quintopia Brewing Co.

On behalf of the recipient organizations, Quintopia expresses sincere gratitude to local and national partners in this fundraiser: Fifty Fifty Brewing Co, BSG – Brewers Supply Group, CMG – Country Malt Group, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co, and Custom Label, Hambell.