Tom Hepner of Quintopia Brewing Co (center) gives donation checks to Earl Thompson (left) of Dramaworks, and Cathy Rahmeyer (right) of PCIRC, in front of the temporary brewing facilities set up at the rear of the taproom and West End Theatre building.  The damaged Quintopia banner was one of few belongings to survive the fire. Photo submitted
News 

 ‘Trail or Fire’ beer fundraiser distributes proceeds

Editor

Tom Hepner of Quintopia Brewing Co (center) gives donation checks to Earl Thompson (left) of Dramaworks, and Cathy Rahmeyer (right) of PCIRC, in front of the temporary brewing facilities set up at the rear of the taproom and West End Theatre building.  The damaged Quintopia banner was one of few belongings to survive the fire. Photo submitted

Quintopia Brewing Co of Quincy collaborated with Fifty Fifty Brewing of Truckee, and a number of other industry partners, to brew and can a special-release beer in the fall of 2020 to raise money for the three organizations that suffered huge losses in a fire on July 29,2020.

The fundraiser generated $11,202 which was split three ways between Dramaworks/West End Theatre, the Plumas Crisis Intervention Resource Center (PCIRC), and Quintopia Brewing Co.

On behalf of the recipient organizations, Quintopia expresses sincere gratitude to local and national partners in this fundraiser:  Fifty Fifty Brewing Co, BSG – Brewers Supply Group, CMG – Country Malt Group, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co, and Custom Label, Hambell.

Related Posts

Plumas District Hospital celebrates staff during Hospital Week

Editor

The Plumas District Hospital board of directors and leadership staff served lunch to employees Wednesday, May 12, in honor of…

Plumas County Fire Safe Council recognizes citizens

Editor

The Plumas County Fire Safe Council (PCFSC) announced the newest recipients in the Fire Safe Recognition Program. This award identifies,…

Tahoe National Forest provides campground update

Editor

The U.S. Forest Service is testing water systems and assessing and removing hazardous trees from Tahoe National Forest campgrounds in…

Proud parents Lisa Farnworth and Mark Turner announce their son graduates Marine Corps boot camp

submitted

Private First Class Nicholas Robin Turner, a 21 year-old from Quincy, graduated from the United States Marine Corps’ boot camp…

Learn how to prepare your home for fire season on May 15

Editor

The public is invited to learn how to be prepared as residents and as rural mountain communities for wildfire at…

Plumas Sierra Partners purchase Portola property

Editor

By Lauren Westmoreland [email protected] Now that the dust raised by a potential proposed mine has settled, the new owners of…