Jessica Renteria's sixth-grade class members rake pine needles and cuts back vegetation along the Lightening Tree Trail in the Kids Creek Forest. Photo submitted
News 

Trail Tuesdays at C. Roy Carmichael Elementary

Editor

By Vanessa Vasquez, People and Land Program Coordinator

Feather River Land Trust

[email protected]

Students at C. Roy Carmichael Elementary School in Portola worked with Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship (SBTS) to build and maintain walking trails in the Kids Creek Forest Learning Landscape adjacent to their school in May. “Trail Tuesdays,” as these workdays are called, include student and teacher-led trail design, tool and safety trainings, plant identification, forest health and soils discussions, and hands-on hard work.

In two days, 200 kids worked with SBTS staff to build approximately two more miles of trail, now named the Fire Tree and the High Loop trails. These new routes, along with older trails, will be maintained by students on an annual basis as part of Feather River Land Trust’s Learning Landscapes Program and in partnership with SBTS and the Plumas National Forest.

Sixth-grade teacher Jessica Renteria shared, “The students love being able to take pride in their work and ownership of their very own Learning Landscape. These hiking trails will be well used and provide an outlet for learning beyond the classroom. We look forward to having more projects like this as we continue to expand our learning space at CRC. Thank you SBTS and FRLT!”

The Kids Creek Forest in Portola is part of the Plumas National Forest and, in addition to school use, offers non-motorized public access.

Tools of the trade for Trail Tuesdays. Students learn proper hand-tools use, including how to use McLeods.

