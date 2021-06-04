Treasure hunt downtown – find a birdhouse take it home

This Saturday, June 5, visitors and residents can hunt for tiny treasure in Quincy. (See the map on Quincy Treasure Hunt Facebook page).

Eleven downtown businesses have bought a small decorative birdhouse from Pondside Nesters and will hide it somewhere inside their business. The public is encouraged to bring the whole family and search high and low. The lucky person that finds the birdhouse can take it home. Each business has different hours of operation.

Saturday Morning Market: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Got Motorsports: 9 a.m.-2 pm

Plumas Arts: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Jeffrey’s Pub and Grill: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Quincy Thrift: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Emily’s Garden: 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

New to You 2: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Mystic Minds: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

The Toy Store: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Feather River Outdoors: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Bear Creek Frames: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Quincy Paint Center: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.