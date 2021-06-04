News 

Treasure hunt downtown – find a birdhouse take it home

Editor

This Saturday, June 5, visitors and residents can hunt for tiny treasure in Quincy. (See the map on Quincy Treasure Hunt Facebook page).

Eleven downtown businesses have bought a small decorative birdhouse from Pondside Nesters and will hide it somewhere inside their business. The public is encouraged to bring the whole family and search high and low. The lucky person that finds the birdhouse can take it home. Each business has  different hours of operation.

Saturday Morning Market: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Got Motorsports: 9 a.m.-2 pm
Plumas Arts: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Jeffrey’s Pub and Grill: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Quincy Thrift: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Emily’s Garden: 12 p.m.-4 p.m.
New to You 2: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Mystic Minds: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
The Toy Store: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Feather River Outdoors: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Bear Creek Frames: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Quincy Paint Center: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Related Posts

Plumas goes Pops! Returns to the Plumas Sierra County Fairgrounds

Editor

After a year’s hiatus, the Plumas Sierra County Fair Foundation and the Reno Pops Orchestra are ready to unleash a…

QES fifth-grade play highlights the country’s diversity

Editor

Quincy Elementary school fifth-graders performed the play “We Come from Everywhere” celebrating this country’s origins. Students in Mrs. Lemnah’s and…

Chester Elementary fourth-graders perform in virtual concert

Editor

Mrs. Crowther’s fourth-grade class at Chester Elementary School has worked closely with Plumas Unified School District band teacher, Jane Brown,…

QHS holds Senior Awards event

Editor

Quincy High School held its annual Senior Awards night June 3 — a time set aside to celebrate the achievements…

It’s official: Prepare for a dangerous fire season

Editor

No Plumas County resident needs to be told; they already know – but officially this is going to be a…

June 3: Plumas announces 6 new cases

Editor

The Public Health Agency announced this evening, June 3, that there are 6 new cases to report. The health agency…