Trixie Hollyhox is this month’s featured artist

Bear Creek Frames encourages artists and artisans to decorate the window on Quincy’s Main Street every month.

Tina Thorman is the guest artist for the month of June. Thorman, also known as Trixie Hollyhox, is the artist behind Hollyhox Painting in Plumas County.

When she pulled her paints out of storage in March 2020, she did not intend to create a full-time job for herself, but one canvas painting led to another and another, until she was asked to paint two murals at a private home. That was when she decided to officially start up Hollyhox Painting, take the opportunity to do what she loves and turn it into something bigger.

Since July of 2020, she has completed 12 murals, and 30 pet portraits and commissions, along with many paintings in between. Most of her projects have been in and around Plumas County, but some of her work is in San Jose, Texas, Arizona, Oregon and Tennessee.

Murals were not entirely new to Tina, as she has worked on set painting for the West End Theatre, in Quincy, for several seasons. She enjoys the challenge of taking the director’s vision and creating their imagined world on the stage. When a director would ask, “Can you do that?” she would answer: “I can paint anything you can imagine!” She has taken that motto with her into her Hollyhox projects and her clients have been delighted with the results.

Tina says she loves the challenge of painting on a variety of surfaces, including propane tanks, surfboards, cow skulls, boulders and saw blades. She incorporates her unique, magical realism into a variety of landscapes, portraits, fantasy and abstract themes. She also teaches classes and parties for children and adults.