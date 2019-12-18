Trojans wrestle on

“Our Quincy Trojans went to the 50th annual Chester Invitational Wrestling ready to start the season off right,” said Quincy assistant wrestling coach Russell Nickerson Sr. “We are starting out strong this year with three placing.”

Quincy Trojan Russell Nickerson Jr. took first place at 126 pounds in Susanville at Lassen College during Chester’s Invitational.

Trojan Devin Vert placed second in the same division, 126 pounds. QHS Quinton Vert placed fourth at 113 pounds.

Cody Clayton returns as head wrestling coach with help from assistant wrestling coach Nickerson and assistant wrestling coach Dustin Vert.

The Trojans busy wrestling schedule of matches is found in the Sports Scores and Schedules included of your Feather Publishing Sports Section each week.