Thursday, December 19, 2019
The Trojan wrestling team competed Dec. 7 at the Chester Invitational at Lassen College. Front from left, Chase Rainey, Russell Nickerson, Devin Vert, Trevor Dawkins, Quinton Vert and Aidan Powers. Middle from left, Jacob McAllister and Isaiah Richmond. Top from left, coach Cody Clayton, coach Russell Nickerson and coach Dustin Vert. Photo submitted

Sports 

Trojans wrestle on

Mari Erin Roth, Sports Editor

“Our Quincy Trojans went to the 50th annual Chester Invitational Wrestling ready to start the season off right,” said Quincy assistant wrestling coach Russell Nickerson Sr. “We are starting out strong this year with three placing.”

Quincy Trojan Russell Nickerson Jr. took first place at 126 pounds in Susanville at Lassen College during Chester’s Invitational.

Trojan Devin Vert placed second in the same division, 126 pounds. QHS Quinton Vert placed fourth at 113 pounds.

Cody Clayton returns as head wrestling coach with help from assistant wrestling coach Nickerson and assistant wrestling coach Dustin Vert.

The Trojans busy wrestling schedule of matches is found in the Sports Scores and Schedules included of your Feather Publishing Sports Section each week.

