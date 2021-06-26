News 

Two Chester calamities; no injuries reported

Editor

It was a busy early afternoon in Chester today, June 26, as reports came in of a small plane crash, as well as a bicyclist injured in front of Holiday Market. According to the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office both incidents resulted in no injuries, though there was damage to the plane and some confusion over the location of the bicycle incident. It did not happen in front of Sav More in Quincy, contrary to some initial information. Let’s hope that the rest of the day is accident free and enjoyable for Plumas County residents and visitors.

