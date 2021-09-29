News 

Two more cases associated with QHS reported

Editor

Plumas Unified School District announced two positive cases today, Sept. 29, associated with Quincy High School. This follows three positive cases that were reported Sept. 27.

Also on Sept. 27, positive cases were reported that were associated with the Pioneer campus of Quincy Elementary, C. Roy Carmichael in Portola, and with Chester Elementary. An additional case in Portola was reported Sept. 28.

The Plumas County Public Health Agency is conducting contact tracing with the assistance of the school district. Students and families impacted will be notified.

 

