Two photographers offer free drive-up Easter family pictures

Easter celebrations amid the coronavirus looked a little different this year, but that didn’t stop families from dressing up for the occasion, and allowing two local photographers to capture the images.

Local photographers Lisa Kelly and Joanne Wilson crisscrossed Quincy and Meadow Valley taking the photos Easter Sunday. Families signed up for a specific time, and one of the two photographers scheduled the free drive-up family portrait. They ensured that they took their photos from a safe distance away.

“We did about 40-plus portraits,” Kelly said, working from 8:30 a.m. to about 6:30 p.m.

Kelly said the idea came to her when she thought about all of the people who might be dressed up for Easter with no place to go, and she asked Wilson if she wanted to take photos as well. Kelly and her sidekick, Nancy Gambell, said they had a great time photographing people in various attire to celebrate the holiday. Although the photo sessions were free, Kelly

said that they received some Easter cookies for their efforts.