Two vehicle fatal collision — Highway 70 at Grizzly Road near Portola

The California Highway Patrol released the following information today, March 15, regarding a fatal collision that occurred March 13.

On March 13, 2021, at approximately 3:38 p.m., Richard Joy, 87, from Beckwourth, was driving a 2016 Kia Sorento southbound on Grizzly Road north of Highway 70 and approaching the stop limit line. Shirley Joy, 85, was seated in the front right passenger seat.

A 2014 Subaru Crosstrek, driven by Olivia Fragiacomo, 18, from Portola, was traveling westbound on Highway east of Grizzly Road. Joy began to make left turn onto eastbound Highway 70 and failed to yield the right of way to Fragiacomo’s approaching vehicle. Joy drove directly into the path of the Subaru, and Fragiacomo attempted evasive maneuvers to avoid a collision. The front of the Subaru collided with left front of the Kia.

Members of the California Highway Patrol, local fire department and medical personnel arrived on-scene to render aid. Richard and Shirley Joy were transported to Renown Medical Center in Reno. Tragically, Shirley Joy succumbed to her injuries as a result of the collision. Fragiacomo and her 22-year-old passenger, C. Vidal Escudero, from San Francisco, suffered minor injuries.

Both directions of the Highway 70 were reduced to one-way traffic control for approximately an hour to facilitate the on-scene collision investigation. The exact cause of the collision is not yet known and the incident remains under investigation.

The medical examiner will assist in determining whether drug or alcohol impairment was a factor in the collision. If any member of the public has questions regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the California Highway Patrol at (530) 252-1900.