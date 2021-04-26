U.S. Census Bureau releases preliminary data

Today, the U.S. Census Bureau released congressional apportionment and population counts for every state, including California. Population totals from the 2020 Census determine how many seats each state gets in Congress.

The population of California has increased by 6.1 percent to 39,538,223 over the past 10 years, resulting in the loss of one congressional seat in the U.S. House of Representatives for the state (going down from 53 to 52 seats).

The results are the first to be released from the 2020 Census. The Census Bureau also reported that:

The resident population of the United States on April 1, 2020 is now 331,449,281, a 7.4% increase from 308,745,538 during the 2010 Census.

States that gained the most Congressional seats were Texas (+2 seats) and Oregon, Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina (each +1). The states that each lost one congressional seat include California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

The Census Bureau will provide states with the local population counts needed for redistricting by September 30, 2021. This is when states redraw or “redistrict” their congressional and other legislative boundaries.