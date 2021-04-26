News 

U.S. Census Bureau releases preliminary data

Editor

Today, the U.S. Census Bureau released congressional apportionment and population counts for every state, including California. Population totals from the 2020 Census determine how many seats each state gets in Congress.

The population of California has increased by 6.1 percent to 39,538,223 over the past 10 years, resulting in the loss of one congressional seat in the U.S. House of Representatives for the state (going down from 53 to 52 seats).

The results are the first to be released from the 2020 Census. The Census Bureau also reported that:

  • The resident population of the United States on April 1, 2020 is now 331,449,281, a 7.4% increase from 308,745,538 during the 2010 Census.
  • States that gained the most Congressional seats were Texas (+2 seats) and Oregon, Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina (each +1). The states that each lost one congressional seat include California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

The Census Bureau will provide states with the local population counts needed for redistricting by September 30, 2021. This is when states redraw or “redistrict” their congressional and other legislative boundaries.

Related Posts

QHS crowns its 2021 royalty

Editor

Traditionally Quincy High School Homecoming festivities feature the crowning of a queen during football season, while during basketball season, a…

Sheriff’s Employees Association offers four scholarships

Editor

The Plumas County Sherriff’s Employee’s Association (PCSEA) is offering a scholarship program for the second year. Four scholarships will be…

Mother’s Day Market will be the first of many weekend markets in Blairsden

Editor

Blairsden, in eastern Plumas County, is becoming a focal point for local food and craft vendors. On Saturday and Sunday,…

Quincy Rotary at work to beautify the town

Editor

International Rotarians at Work Day was April 24 and Quincy Rotary tackled weeds in downtown Quincy. There is still work…

Opportunity to pick up cured, cut wood near Snake Lake

Editor

Need firewood? The Mt. Hough Ranger District of the Plumas National Forest is offering cured wood that has been cut…

Expect lower utility bills this month if you are a PG&E customer

Editor

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) residential customer bills will be lower this month thanks to the California Climate Credit….