UC Davis experts detail common mistakes about COVID-19

Editor’s Note: Plumas District Hospital is affiliated with UC Davis Medical Center as one of its centers of excellence. This informative article written by infections disease physicians is being reprinted with the permission of UC Davis. We hope the information helps guide our readers through the science of coronavirus mistakes and misconceptions ranging from hand sanitizer and gloves to herd immunity and long term impacts.

Do not blame yourself. The evolution of COVID-19 information has been the most rapid in medical history. It’s hard to keep up.

Just spraying cleaner and wiping does not protect against COVID-19. The cleaner usually requires contact time of 1 minute or more.

That’s why even the most well-intentioned people trying to keep themselves, their families and their communities safe from the coronavirus are still making mistakes.

UC Davis infectious disease experts offer this guide to some of the most common COVID-19 mistakes and the science that explains them. Some are mistaken assumptions, some are errors of execution, and some are because research has progressed.

Contact with a contaminated surface: Not the highest risk

This is an area where information has evolved.

“Stop focusing on contact transmission,” said Dean Blumberg, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at UC Davis Children’s Hospital. “That is not a primary route of infection. The primary route is respiratory. If people would focus more on masks and social distancing and less on sanitizing surfaces, we could get this surge of infections to die down quickly.”

Tests have found traces of the coronavirus on different surfaces, but no research has established that the virus is viable in those places, though that’s partly because research has veered in other directions.

Don’t just spray and wipe: One minute of contact time is common minimum

Cleaning is still important, but many people are unaware about the need for most cleaners to remain in contact with surfaces a minute or more.

“A lot of us give something a quick swipe and think we’ve disinfected it,” said Natascha Tuznik, a UC Davis Health assistant clinical professor of infectious diseases. “I don’t know of any product that gets it done with just a swipe.”

So how long should cleaning products stay wet on a surface before you wipe?

“It’s almost always going to be at least one minute,” Tuznik said. “Some are longer. Most people would never think you have to leave something on for 10 minutes.”

To learn the contact time of a cleaner, go to the Environmental Protection Agency’s List N Tool: COVID-19 Disinfectants. It allows people to search by product name, ingredients or registration number for contact time and whether the product works against the SARS CoV-2 virus.

“We see all these pictures of people wiping down things and hear about them giving a place a deep clean if someone tests positive,” Blumberg said. “That’s all useless. Given what we know about contact time and contact transmission, it has no real purpose. It’s for PR.”

Hand sanitizer mistakes: Contact time also required

“I see people using hand sanitizer then shaking their hands and trying to air dry them,” Tuznik said. “That doesn’t do the trick. For it to be most effective, rub until dry. It’s doesn’t take much time.”

Also, sanitizer needs to be at least 60% alcohol. The most commonly used safe version is ethanol, also known as ethyl alcohol.

Do not use a sanitizer with methanol. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration warned that methanol is toxic an can be absorbed through the skin. It also warned that more than 75 sanitizers have been mislabeled as ethanol. Here is the list.