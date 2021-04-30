Ultralight crashes at Nervino; pilot transported to Renown

The crash of an ultralight aircraft at Nervino Airport in Beckwourth this morning brought emergency responders from throughout the area to the scene.

The crash occurred at approximately 10:35 this morning, April 30. Emergency personnel arrived and determined that the ultralight’s single occupant had lost control on approach and crash landed on the runway. The pilot was extricated and transported to Renown by Care Flight with moderate to severe injuries.

Emergency responders included the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol, Beckwourth Fire, Sierra Fire, EPHD ambulance, and REMSA/Care Flight. The Federal Aviation Administration was notified and will be conducting an investigation.