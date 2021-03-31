News 

Underburn smoke could impact Greenhorn, Long Valley

Editor
Residents in the Greenhorn Ranch and Long Valley areas, in addition to travelers along Highway 70, may see and smell smoke from the Big Hill Underburn being conducted by the #PlumasNF today. The forest health project is east of Lee Summit with a legal location of T24N, R11E, Section 3. Light, short duration smoke will travel north to northwest during the day with some light smoke in the surrounding valleys at night.
The burn will reduce fuel loading and reduce the number of small diameter trees in the area. Burning will only take place when conditions are favorable and on burn days established by the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District. Should weather conditions become unfavorable, burning will cease until conditions become conducive for ignitions again. #GoodFire #prescribedburn
Questions may be directed to the Beckwourth Ranger District of the Plumas National Forest at (530) 836-2575.

