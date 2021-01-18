United Methodist churches host moment of remembrance Jan. 19
The United Methodist Churches in Portola, Quincy, Greenville and Chester will ring their bells for one minute to remember the 394,495-plus people in the United States who have lost their lives to this virus, along with the 32,300-plus Californians who’ve perished, and the five residents of Plumas County who died.
People are encouraged to light up their houses and to ring bells from their homes as well.
Some are gathering while social distancing outside the Methodist churches in Portola (396 Second Ave.), Greenville (206 Pine St.) and Chester (386 Main St.) with a candle or flashlight for prayer and meditation.