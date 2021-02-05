Unsafe passing maneuver results in fatality

According to a report released by the California Highway Patrol, Wesley Anderson, 60, of Reno, was driving a 2013 Mazda south of on Highway 395, south of Scott Road on Feb. 3. He attempted to pass a big rig over double yellow lines approaching a curve with the view obstructed by a hill. Witnesses estimated that he was traveling approximately 85-90 mph.

Thomas Pourchot, 65, of Doyle, was driving his 2019 GMC Sierra north on Highway 395 at 69 mph. He was in the blind curve when he saw the Mazda driving south at a high rate of speed in the northbound lane. Pourchot attempted to avoid the collision by braking and turning the GMC to the right shoulder. Anderson, simultaneously, trying to avoid the collision, turned the Mazda to the same shoulder of the road.

The vehicles collided head-on on the east shoulder about .5 miles south of Scott Road. Anderson suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Pourchot suffered minor injuries and was transported to Renown Medical Center for treatment.

The collision is under investigation.