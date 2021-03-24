Update on California small business Covid-19 relief grant program

The California Office of the Small Business Advocate (CalOSBA) has released updates for the California small business Covid-19 relief grant program. Round five begins on Thursday, March 25 through Wednesday, March 31. Eligible applicants: waitlisted small businesses and non-profits not selected in rounds one, two, or three, and new applicants that meet eligibility criteria found at CAReliefGrant.com.

Eligible grant awards are between $5,000 and $25,000. Applicants not selected to receive a grant in rounds one, two, and three do not need to reapply as they will be automatically moved into round five. New applicants will need to apply at the link shown above. For more about eligibility, criteria, and updates, visit CAReliefGrant.com.

California Office of the Small Business Advocate (CalOSBA) supports economic growth and innovation and ensures that all California small businesses and innovative startups have the information and direct support they need to better navigate resources, programs and regulations. CalOSBA also serves as the voice of small business, representing their views and interests across the state and advocating for equitable access to capital, markets, and networks so that all California small businesses successfully start, manage, grow and become more resilient. For more information on this and for information on the PPP Loans that must be applied for by March 31, please contact Clint Koble, Advisor at Sierra Small Business Development Center (SBDC) by calling 775)843-4081 or via email at [email protected]