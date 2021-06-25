This 2020 file photo serves as a reminder of the need to be extra vigilant this fire season. Photo by Kevin Trutna
Highlighted 

Use extreme caution on Plumas National Forest due to Very High fire danger

Editor
The Plumas National Forest is warning area residents that there is Very High fire danger on the Plumas National Forest now.
With the record low moisture this past winter and record high temperatures this early in the summer, the forest is about six to eight weeks ahead of its historic potential for wildfires. “These conditions are what we usually experience in August,” said Fire Planner Marty Senter. “The rain yesterday over parts of the Forest was not significant enough to change drought conditions. If you kick the ground you will notice that just under the top layer it is still extremely dry.”
Anyone visiting the Plumas National Forest needs to use extreme caution to prevent an unwanted human caused wildfire. Please be aware of the fire restrictions in place. Visit the PNF website for the latest information.

Related Posts

June 24: Plumas Public Health announces 5 new cases – all Eastern Region

Editor

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, June 24, that there are five new cases to report —…

City discusses recent fire and approves contracts

Editor

Lauren Westmoreland [email protected] The City of Portola held a regularly scheduled meeting on the evening of Wednesday, June 23. Council…

Wellness screenings in Chester June 23-24 and June 30-July 1

Editor

The Seneca Hospital Auxiliary and Seneca Healthcare District are offering their annual wellness screenings this Wednesday and Thursday, as well…

Town Hall Theatre announces new protocols; seeks public’s support

Editor

The Town Hall Theatre has modified its operating protocols following the release of new state guidelines. Face Covering Guidelines: Fully…