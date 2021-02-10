Utility urges caution with Valentine’s Day balloons

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is reminding its customers to celebrate Valentine’s Day responsibly. If balloons—particularly metallic ones—come into contact with overhead power lines, they can disrupt electric service, cause significant property damage and potentially result in serious injuries. So, make sure to keep Valentine’s Day balloons inside and weighted down.

Last year, metallic balloons were the cause of 453 power outages across PG&E’s service area in Northern and Central California, disrupting electric service to more than 250,000 homes and businesses. This is nearly a 30 percent increase in balloon-caused outages from 2019. In nearby areas in 2020, metallic balloons caused three power outages in Marysville; two each in Chico, Colusa, Red Bluff and Yuba City; and one in Orland.

“Over the past year, we’ve seen a significant increase in the number of balloons floating into our power lines and causing outages, and we suspect that there could be a correlation to the pandemic and the advent of creative at-home celebrations. Metallic balloons are an easy way to make at-home celebrations more festive, but nothing puts a damper on a romantic evening faster than a widespread power outage you, your friends or your neighbors. Keep your holiday safe by ensuring metallic balloons are secured with a weight,” said Ken Wells, Vice President, Electric Distribution, PG&E.

This year, due to the pandemic, only 21 percent of people celebrating Valentine’s Day are planning an evening out, the lowest in 17 years, according to a National Retail Federation survey. As more and more people celebrate at home, creativity is taking center stage and balloons are a fun way to liven up February 14 celebrations. But if used improperly they can certainly put a damper on the fun. Make sure to stay safe and have fun.

The top five cities in PG&E’s coverage area that reported balloon-related outages are Bakersfield, San Jose, Oakland, Stockton and San Francisco. Sometimes these outages interrupt electric service to important facilities such as hospitals, schools and traffic lights. You can see for yourself by checking out this video that shows how balloons can create safety issues: PG&E Mylar Balloon Safety

In order to significantly reduce the number of balloon-caused outages and to help ensure that everyone can safely enjoy Valentine’s Day PG&E reminds customers to follow these important safety tips for metallic balloons: