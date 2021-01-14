Vacancy on the board at EPHC

By Lauren Westmoreland

This position became vacant after Director Harvey West III tendered his resignation at the meeting held Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 due to extenuating personal circumstances.

A notice of vacancy posted Jan. 5 announced that the directors of the Eastern Plumas Health Care District intend to fill the vacancy by appointment but reserves the right to fill it by calling an election.

The person appointed to fill the vacancy would serve on the board until the next uniform district election.

Persons interested in being appointed to fill the vacancy are requested to email (expect an email reply confirming receipt of call to inquire) a letter of interest and a brief resume to Clerk of the Board, Eastern Plumas Health Care. The requested information can be emailed to [email protected].

The Board is still accepting interested candidates’ letters of intent. The deadline for this letter of interest and resume is 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 15. The board will review the letters of interest and qualifications and interview individuals during the special meeting to be held on Monday, Jan. 18. Those who have shown interest are asked to attend this meeting. The candidates’ letters and resumes will be shared Monday morning before the meeting.