Vacant director position for the special districts association

There is a vacancy on the Plumas County Special Districts Association. If you can volunteer, please email Mimi Garner or call her to let her know you can help out as a Director.

The Board meets quarterly in February, May, August and November on the 3rd Wednesday of the Month at 1 p.m. The board meets via Zoom in February. The Planning Department Conference Room is currently off limits due to Covid.

Notice of meetings and agendas is sent out the week before the meeting Garner can be reached at 775-229-3140