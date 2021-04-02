Vaccination clinic set for Wednesday, April 7

Plumas County Public Health will hold a vaccination clinic Wednesday, April 7, at the fairgrounds in Quincy. Spokeswoman Lori Beatley said that 200 doses of Johnson & Johnson will be available. J&J requires just one dose.

Eligible residents can sign up on the state’s MyTurn portal. Sign-ups will be cut off at midnight the night prior, and all unallocated doses will be available to walk-ins. Appointments are available from 10:30 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. Register at MyTurn.

All Plumas County residents 50 and older are now eligible to receive a vaccine, as well as those with underlying health conditions and various sectors. Beginning April 15, all residents 16 and older will become eligible. (Though 16- and 17-year-olds must receive the Pfizer vaccine. Plumas County Public Health is trying to secure doses of Pfizer; it already has the necessary freezer to store the vaccine.)

Beatley is hopeful that vaccine availability can be opened up to everyone as soon as possible because Public Health would be able to more quickly vaccinate residents. “I think that some people are waiting to make appointments rather than wait in line when there is a possibility that they won’t get a vaccines,” Beatley said of the walk-in situation.

She strongly recommends that residents check the MyTurn website regularly to see if they qualify to schedule an appointment.

In addition to the mass clinics, Public Health offers a weekly 40-dose vaccine clinic at its offices every Thursday. That is also scheduled through the MyTurn portal.

All vaccines will now be administered through Public Health, with the exception that healthcare districts will finish giving second doses to their patients who received first doses through those entities. For example, Eastern Plumas Health Care administered 240 second doses April 1.