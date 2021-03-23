Vaccination options this week; walk-ins possible Thursday at the fairgrounds

By Debra Moore

[email protected]

Following the success of Saturday’s clinic that administered 800 doses, the Plumas County Public Health Agency is offering another opportunity this Thursday, March 25, beginning at 9 a.m. at the fairgrounds. The agency has 300 Moderna vaccine doses available — with priority given to those who make an appointment through the state’s MyTurn website if they are eligible.

But unlike on Saturday, when eligible individuals could continue to make appointments right up until the available time, there will be a midnight shutoff so that Public Health knows how many doses will be available for walk-ins and can schedule accordingly. Public Health will update residents Thursday morning as to potential availability.

Details are included in the flier at the bottom of this story.

Public Health also wants to remind residents that though guidelines indicate that ages 16 to 64 with underlying health conditions qualify for a dose — only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for 16- and 17-year-olds. At this point, Plumas only has Moderna. The MyTurn website doesn’t account for this issue, so it allows individuals to make appointments that Public Health can’t fulfill. When Public Health receives Pfizer, it will make such an announcement.

Other opportunities

Eastern Plumas Health Care is planning on giving 110 first doses this Wednesday at the Graeagle fire hall for people aged 18-64 with underlying medical conditions, and 240 second doses on Thursday and Friday. People can call (530) 832-6561 to see if they are eligible to be scheduled to receive the vaccine.

Seneca is currently working on vaccinating age groups 18-64 with underlying health conditions, as well as continuing vaccinations for age groups 65 and above. This it is offering a combination of first dose clinics and second dose clinics.

“People are still encouraged to use myturn.ca.gov to sign up for a vaccination,” said Chelssa Outland, a spokeswoman for Seneca. “With that being said Seneca Healthcare District has an opportunity to vaccinate approximately 90 individuals on Wednesday March 24th. We are scheduling vaccinations for phase 1b tier c, age 18-64 in accordance with CDPH guidelines, while continuing vaccinations for any of the previous sectors in phase 1a and phase 1b tiers a and b. Please call 530.258.3887 to determine eligibility.”

Similar to Seneca, Plumas District Hospital is vaccinating its 18-64 population with underlying health conditions. Those vaccines are being administered in North Fork building by appointment.