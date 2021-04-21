Highlighted News 

Vaccine drive-thru clinic in Chester on April 27

Editor

The Plumas County Public Health Agency will offer 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine during a drive-thru clinic at the Chester airport on Tuesday, April 27, from 9 a.m. until noon. The second dose will be administered May 25. Individuals should sign up through the state’s MyTurn portal or call 1-833-422-4255.

Individuals are instructed to use 96020 when making their appointment, but supply their actual zip code when providing their full address.

Any resident 18 and over is eligible. Because this is the Moderna vaccine, it cannot be given to 16- and 17-year-olds. Public Health has secured the Pfizer vaccine to distribute through the local high schools.

