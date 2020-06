No injuries were apparent when a single truck on La Porte Road, near the Junction of Highway 70 east of Quincy, burst into flames about noon today, June 19. By the time Quincy Fire Department and members of the Plumas District Hospital ambulance arrived, the unidentified driver was out of the vehicle. An engine and crew from the Mt. Hough Ranger District of the Plumas National Forest were also available to keep the fire from spreading into the nearby trees.