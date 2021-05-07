CHP Report Law & Order 

Vehicle vs. bear results in minor injuries to Chester woman

Editor

Betty Doud, 61, of Chester was driving a 2020 Toyota 4-Runner eastbound on Highway 36, east of Wilson Lake Road, at approximately 50 mph on Wednesday, May 5, around 10 p.m.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a large bear ran across the road from the left in front of the Toyota. Doud was unable to avoid a collision with the bear. She  sustained minor injuries and was wearing her lap/shoulder harness. Alcohol and/or drugs are not considered a factor in this crash.

