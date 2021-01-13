Vernon Jacob Behrens, born on March 27th, 1931, passed away on December 30th, 2020.

Vern, one of nine children, was born in Alexandria, Minnesota to Jacob Henry Behrens and Martha Louise (Steffans) Behrens. After graduating from high school Vern enlisted in the Navy and served during the Korean War. After his military service he returned to Alexandria and in 1955 married Faye Alice Hvezda. They had two daughters, Roxanne and Rebecca, and in 1959 the young family moved to the East Bay Area of California where Vern began a long career as a meat cutter. Vern and Faye moved to Quincy, California in 1978 where he continued to reside until his passing.

Vern never met a stranger and enjoyed visiting with family, friends and neighbors when he walked his dogs in the neighborhood, when he attended Senior lunch and at church. He had a green thumb and loved working in his yard. He also enjoyed feeding and watching birds, a hobby which he passed on to generations of his family. He will be remembered for his cookie baking and until his health no longer permitted, always had a cookie jar with fresh baked cookies!

Vern loved children and was happiest when he was with his grandchildren and great grandchildren and involved in their activities.

Vern volunteered for many years with CAN , the local food bank which he and Faye were instrumental in establishing, and he was actively involved with Our Savior Lutheran Church, and was always willing to lend a hand when attending Senior Lunch.

Vern was preceded in death by his wife Faye, brother Bill and sisters Elvina, Lavone and Arlene. He is survived by his daughters Roxanne Behrens and Rebecca (Gene) Mills and the delights of his life, his grandchildren R.J. (Leah) Oxsen, Andy (Sharlie) Oxsen, DeAnna (Randy) Young and his great grandchildren Brandon Oxsen, MaryJane Oxsen, Madison Oxsen, Cameron Mouser, Kira Mouser, Riley Mouser, Madison Mouser, Abigail Mouser, Arjay Mouser, Josey Oxsen, Arya Young and Mia Young and great great granddaughter Sadie Hesscock. He is also survived by his sisters Carolyn Plumer, Luella Long, Kathy Winters, brother Wayne Behrens and many nieces and nephews and he will be greatly missed.

Private graveside services will be at a future date. In remembrance, contributions may be made to Veterans Guest House, 880 Locust St, Reno NV 89502-0948 veteransguesthouse.org, or to C.A.N. c/o PCIRC PO Box 3005 Quincy, CA 95971.