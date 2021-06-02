Versatile artist’s work on display at Plumas Arts

For the month of June, Plumas Arts will be featuring the work of Lori Nourse Read — local painter, ceramic and fabric artist, and muralist.

Lori says she was born to create. Creating anything and everything has been her passion since she was a toddler. She has been sewing since she was about 12, making clothes. She joined an art quilt group about 10 years ago, designing her own patterns, never quite satisfied with those of others.

A Fine Art major, Lori launched FauxEver Yours in the late 90s. Faux finishing using specialty textures and murals has been a career ever since. Her professional work can be found in many states from Vermont to California and Montana to Arizona.

Lori learned to throw pottery as a teenager at the Vermont State Craft Center at Frog Hollow. She rediscovered pottery years later, after raising her family, while teaching at the Brewery Arts Center in Carson City, Nevada. She has since confiscated the garage of her house to set up a pottery studio and now teaches small clay workshops there.

Living in the woods of the Sierra Nevada has fed Lori’s love of trees. Lori collects anything and everything nature has to offer, rocks, cones, moss, leaves, interesting pieces of wood and bark, and finds ways to use them in her art. Last year she discovered basketry, specifically using pine needles, and hence, another new passion.

Come by the gallery and see Lori’s paintings, ceramic works, and art quilts!

The Plumas Arts Gallery and office hours are Wednesday through vFriday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.