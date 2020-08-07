Vicky Kay Jernigan, 76, of Greenville, CA, passed away on June 18th, 2020. She was born in Auburn, CA, on July 14, 1943, daughter of the late Otto and Ruby Morrow who were longtime residents of Yuba City CA. Vicky is survived by her three children (and spouses): Darin Jernigan of Pocatello, ID (Cindy), Trudi Dillard of Chester, CA (Jeff) Jennifer Jernigan of Yuba City and three Grandchildren: Bailey, Sophie, and Mia. Vicky is also survived by her brother: David Morrow (Sue) of Lincoln, CA, and two nephews’: David Morrow (Kim) of Oceanside, CA, and Steven Morrow (Stacy) of Annapolis.

Vicky graduated from Yuba City High School in 1961 and married Tom Jernigan in December of 1962. The Jernigan family first came to Plumas County in the summer of 1976. Vicky loved Greenville and Plumas County. She was a mother to all that met her, especially in the 1970s and ’80s while her children attended Greenville High School.

The family is especially grateful to the entire staff of the Seneca Long Term Care facility who gave Vicky a new lease on life and cared for her as if she were their own mother. The family is also thankful for the involvement of the Smith family of Greenville in their unwavering support and friendship of Vicky.

A Celebration of Vicky’s life will be held in the future in Greenville, CA, with the date and time TBD. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or Seneca Long Term Care in Chester, CA