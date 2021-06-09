Victim in yesterday’s fatal crash identified

The California Highway Patrol has released more details about yesterday’s accident on Highway 70 that claimed the life of one individual and seriously injured another.

According to the CHP, on June 8, at approximately 8:39 a.m., Christopher Carlisle, 40, and Lacey Duval, 34, both of Chico, CA were traveling on Highway 70 just east of C Road.

According to the information, Duval allowed Carlisle to drive her 2009 Honda Pilot with a suspended license and while under the influence while she rode in the front right seat. Due to a high rate of speed and Carlisle’s level of intoxication, he was unable to negotiate the sweeping left hand curve and entered the dirt shoulder. Carlisle made an aggressive turn in an attempt to re-enter the westbound lane. The vehicle skidded out of control as it crossed into oncoming traffic and left the south side of the roadway. The vehicle went airborne and collided with a large tree at the bottom of the steep embankment.

Carlisle sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Renown via CareFlight.