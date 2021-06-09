This is the aftermath of yesterday morning's (June 8) accident on Highway 70 near C Road. The passenger died as a result of the crash and the driver was airlifted to Reno to be treated for his injuries. Both have been identified as Chico residents. Photo courtesy of the California Highway Patrol
News 

Victim in yesterday’s fatal crash identified

Editor
The California Highway Patrol has released more details about yesterday’s accident on Highway 70 that claimed the life of one individual and seriously injured another.
According to the CHP, on June 8, at approximately 8:39 a.m., Christopher Carlisle, 40, and Lacey Duval, 34, both of Chico, CA were traveling on Highway 70 just east of C Road.
According to the information, Duval allowed Carlisle to drive her 2009 Honda Pilot with a suspended license and while under the influence while she rode in the front right seat. Due to a high rate of speed and Carlisle’s level of intoxication, he was unable to negotiate the sweeping left hand curve and entered the dirt shoulder. Carlisle made an aggressive turn in an attempt to re-enter the westbound lane. The vehicle skidded out of control as it crossed into oncoming traffic and left the south side of the roadway. The vehicle went airborne and collided with a large tree at the bottom of the steep embankment.
Carlisle sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Renown via CareFlight.
Duval sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision.
Carlisle was arrested on scene. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Quincy CHP at 530-283-1100.

Related Posts

Fire response leads to discovery of deceased victim in a vehicle

Editor

By Lassen News staff Human remains were discovered inside of a vehicle Sunday after crews responded to the area for…

CHP to focus on Highway 395 thru Plumas and Lassen counties on June 9

Editor

The California Highway Patrol’s (CHP) Northern Division, having jurisdiction over the major Highway 395 in northern California, will be conducting…

PG&E gives $70,000 to reduce fire danger between Greenville and Canyon Dam

Editor

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) continues its support of Fire Safe Councils and non-profit organizations that are focused on…

Seneca Healthcare District unveils new logo

Editor

The Seneca Healthcare District logo and brand have been transformed. In a press release today, district officials said the new…

PG&E programs assist during power shutoffs

Editor

There are several easy-to-use programs available to assist customers during a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) which occurs during severe…

Workshops for ranchers set for June 15 and 16

Editor

Ranchers are facing unprecedent drought conditions with limited forage growth, stock ponds never filling and streams never running. UC Cooperative…