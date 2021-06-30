News 

View a new episode of “7 Saturdays to a More Fire-Resistant Home”

Editor

To prepare homes for the threat of wildfire, Californians across the state are looking for affordable ways to make their homes more fire safe. Making improvements to a home’s infrastructure (known as home hardening) can prevent embers from entering and starting a fire.

In the third episode of Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s (PG&E) brand-new digital video series, “7 Saturdays to a More Fire-Resistant Home,” customers will learn three simple and affordable ways to make their homes more fire resistant in just one Saturday. You can stream the show on PG&E’s preparedness website, the Safety Action Center, which provides information to help customers keep their families, homes and businesses safe during natural disasters and other emergencies.

The “7 Saturdays” series is co-hosted by Alicia Mason and David Hawks, a PG&E Senior Public Safety Specialist and former CAL FIRE Chief of the Butte Unit. According to Hawks, “Embers can travel several miles and find their way into gaps and cracks on your home and ignite a fire. By hardening your home, you improve the chances that your home will withstand a wildfire and keep embers out.” For over 31 years, Hawks has served California as a firefighter and he understands that simple home adjustments can better protect people and communities during an emergency. This episode will show customers:

  • How weather stripping can seal their homes and prevent embers from entering vulnerable locations, like garages and windows.
  • How to plug up gaps in damaged door frames, walls and boards with caulking.
  • The correct way to install ember-resistant vents and screening to help protect against embers penetrating the home and catching it on fire.

You can watch the third episode now on the Safety Action Center (safetyactioncenter.pge.com). New episodes will launch every week, for seven weeks.

