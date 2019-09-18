Vigil to highlight suicide prevention awareness

Community members are invited to meet on the lawn outside the Feather River College Library for the Walk Out of Darkness suicide prevention vigil at 4:30 p.m., tomorrow, Sept. 19. If raining, the meeting will take place inside the building.

The event is organized under the Substance Abuse Mental Health Services grant administered by Feather River College and Plumas Rural Services.

Supplies will be provided to create awareness. Ribbons and other items will also be handed out before the walk begins, walking from FRC to Dame Shirley Plaza.

Event organizers said, “Walk Out of Darkness is a national event that works to give people the courage to open up about their own struggles or loss, and the platform to change our culture’s approach to mental health. Help us end the silence and cultivate a community of care and compassion for mental health struggles.”

When participants arrive at the Dame Shirley Plaza between 5:30 and 6 p.m., there will be finger food available, county mental health resources provided, and live music playing by talented musician Natalie Kepple. If unable to participate in the walk, people can meet at Dame Shirley Plaza at 6 p.m.

Around 6:15 p.m., selected speakers will share reflections, along with anyone else who would like to share their own reflections/stories. Please email nmartynn@frc.edu to secure a spot to share. Around 7:30 p.m., candles will be lit in remembrance of those lost and struggling before closing out the night in silent meditation.