Virtual rummage sale planned to benefit White Sulphur Springs Ranch

In the times of Covid-19, local non-profit organizations have had to become more creative in order to raise the funds necessary to survive. To that end, the Mohawk Valley Stewardship Council(MVSC) is planning a first ever, VIRTUAL rummage sale.

On Sept. 5 the volunteers dedicated to restoring White Sulphur Springs Ranch (WSSR) will offer a large variety of items on-line, via their website at www.WhiteSulphurSpringsRanch.com. Viewers will be linked directly to a site containing numbered photos and prices of all the items offered for sale.

Local residents have been very generous with donations of high quality furniture, jewelry, art work, tools and other unusual and interesting items all offered at typical rummage sale prices.

Last year the inaugural rummage sale at WSSR was very successful. Likewise, Summerfest 2019 and the other fundraisers provided most of the necessary funds to keep the restoration work progressing. This year 2020, things have changed drastically. None of the usual fundraisers were possible due to the pandemic. Income has been reduced to almost nothing so the virtual rummage sale is a first attempt to try to exist until times get better. Informational flyers will be posted at all the usual locations but patrons should mark their calendars for

Sept. 5 to participate in the first virtual rummage sale at WSSR.