‘Trustworthy’ is the first point of the Boy Scout Law and these scouts from Chester Troop 36 were a good example as they got back from a week at ‘Scout Camp’ in time to herald the beginning of the 2021 Chester 4th of July Parade sponsored by the Lake Almanor Area Chamber of Commerce. From left the scout are, Wyatt Strange, Aidan Marro and Morgan Strange. Photos by Gregg Scott
Highlighted News 

Visitors descend on Almanor to celebrate the Fourth

Editor

By Gregg Scott

Staff Writer

Many “Chesterites” were amazed to see the numbers of visitors the Lake Almanor area had for the 4th of July. On parade day the estimates varied from 15,000 to 20,000, but one thing was for sure; both sides of the roughly mile-long parade route down Main Street were packed several deep for the entire length.

The 43 parade entries ranged from single individuals or floats to groups with numerous vehicles and people. Miss Lassen County and her entourage came over from Susanville to join the festivities. Vendors galore were set up along the route and the local Elks Lodge #2626 sponsored a crafts fair and barbeque lunch at Chester Park.

The general consensus was that Northern Californians were exhausted by being cooped up for so long and needed an escape from the stagnation of the last year. Besides what red blooded American is going to stay home to celebrate our nation’s Independence Day?

With no parade in 2020, John Sypher, last year’s Grand Marshall joins the gleeful participants in celebrating Independence Day in this year’s parade. Photo by Gregg Scott
The official Grand Marshall for 2021 is none other than longtime resident (1949), Patricia “Pat” Martin. In 1963 she and her husband Joseph became the owners of the Western Auto Store which they operated for many years. They were big supporters of youth sports and watched their sons grow up in Chester. The 1972 Chevy pick-up she is riding in was restored by her son Joey and is being driven by him. Photo by Gregg Scott
Every parade needs to have some music and this year’s was supplied by the members of the Lake Almanor Community Church Worship Team. With a combination of patriotic and Christian tunes, they “rocked the block” as they traveled down the parade route.
This group of tumblers and acrobats wowed the crowds as they performed cartwheels, back flips and a human pyramid on a moving float. Photo by Gregg Scott
With the photos of over thirty active-duty service men and women from the Lake Almanor area, it is always a pleasure as the community joins with the Feather River Chapter of the Blue Star Moms to welcome home those that are returning. Well done and thanks from the nation. Photo by Gregg Scott
Vintage Cars are always a hit at any parade and the 2021 Chester Parade was no exception. In this photo you see several fine-looking restorations, but it also shows a small example of the number of folks celebrating the event. Happy Independence Day! Photo by Gregg Scott

Related Posts

All evacuation advisory warnings lifted on Beckwourth Complex

Editor

As predicted by the Forest Service this morning, the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office has lifted all advisory evacuation orders related…

Cowboy breakfast serves 500

Editor

The 50thanniversary of the Indian Valley Museum’s Cowboy Breakfast, kicking off the Taylorsville 4thof July events, successfully served over 500…

Plumas Bank’s acquisition of Bank of Feather River completed

Submitted

Plumas Bancorp (“Plumas”) announced the completion of its acquisition of Feather River Bancorp, Inc. (“Feather River”), the holding company for…

Yankee Hill accident head-on crash kills one

Editor

A 3 a.m. accident on July 5 near Yankee Hill on Highway 70 in the Butte County portion of Highway…

Containment grows on Sugar, Dotta; some crews head to other fires

Editor

As of this morning, July 6, containment continues to grow on the Dotta and Sugar fires with no new spread…

Greenville church offers Vacation Bible School

Editor

A summer event for kids called the Rocky Railway Vacation Bible School will be hosted at Greenville So. Baptist Church…