Volcano baseball too hot for Tigers

By Mari Erin Roth

Sports Editor

[email protected]

The Chester baseball team is on fire burning through the competition. Playing in Portola May 3rd the Volcanoes took home a 15-2 win from the beautiful new Tiger baseball diamond. CHS was first at bat boldly marking four runs, the Tigers came back with two in the bottom of the inning. Chester kept at it with six runs the second inning, allowing none for the Tigers, and that’s the way it went. The Vols added three runs in the third and two more in the fourth inning, never allowing the PHS boys another mark. Volcano senior and tri-sport standout Kameron Stelzriede pitched the entire game striking out eight of the 21 batters he faced throwing 79 pitches.

CHS freshman Cooper Casey stole four bases! Junior Caleb Clark, Stelzriede and freshman Lucas Klimek all stole a Tiger base. Klimek and Casey both came across home base to score four times each! Stelzriede, freshman Jaxon Holland and junior multi-sport athlete Juan Flores all scored two runs each for the Volcanoes victory. Holland hit five RBIs, Klimek, three, junior Joe Garrett hit two as did senior Nick Brent. Senior Jakob Williams hit one RBI.

The Chester boys are 4-1 overall. It should be noted, that the one loss, it was to the Portola Tigers on April 30 on the Volcano diamond, 6-4. The teams are not currently scheduled to meet again this season so they are even, one win each. Portola multi-sport standout senior athletes, James Sampson and Zach Mulhall scored two runs each in the April 30 victory over the Volcanoes. Freshmen Johnathon Moran and Tanner Carr both crossed the plate for a Tiger run, also. Senior Elijah Lopez and Carr each stole a base.

Portola junior Michael Stewart played catcher to four Portola pitchers. Moran struck out four Vols in 2.2 innings. Senior Jaden Bok struck out four batters in 2 innings. Junior Jackson Powell struck out two batters in 2 innings and Carr struck out the one batter he faced.

Today, May 5, the Tigers head to Loyalton to meet the Grizzlies, and then will host the newly formed Greenville Indian baseball team tomorrow, May 6. The last three games on the short schedule for Portola are Quincy (away), Greenville (home) and Loyalton (away).

The Chester Volcanoes have the fattest schedule of the Plumas County teams. They play in Quincy today, May 5, and host the Trojans May 7. Then a doubleheader with Loyalton in Chester at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday, May 10, Burney, Lassen, Greenville, Maxwell, and a doubleheader with Redding will polish things off for the red-hot 2021 Volcano baseball team.