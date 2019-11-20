Volcano football hosts championship this Friday

The Chester Volcanoes won over the Big Valley Cardinals by a score of 41-14 at CHS on Nov. 15 in the second round of Northern Section 8-Man Football Playoffs.

“Big Valley was an outstanding team. They played hard, played together and had incredible sportsmanship,” said Volcano head football coach T.J. Ragan. “Their coach and players can be proud of their team.”

The Redding Christian Lions are next up to challenge the Volcanoes after a win Nov. 15 against the Burney Raiders, 34-8.

“We played them (Redding) the first game of the season and had to come from behind to win, they are a very good team,” said Ragan. “ We are looking forward to playing another outstanding program for the championship.”

That final championship game between the Lions and the Volcanoes takes place this Friday, Nov. 22, at CHS, starting at 6 p.m.

The Redding Lions are 10-1 and the Chester Volcanoes, well, they remain undefeated, 12-0. It is easy to imagine the whole county wanting to come out to support these young athletes Nov. 22 at Chester High.

The Volcano football team senior members are Michael Bereznak, Trenton Longacre, Hunter Snyder and Callum Kremer.

Juniors on the team are Nick Brent, Kameron Stelzriede, Alex Sullen and Jacob Williams.

Sophomores are the majority with Zach Brent, Ryan Monday, Joe Garrett, Richard Long, Andrew Storey and Nick Bauer.

Freshmen Volcanoes are Parker Montgomery, Logan Oswald and Haven Chase.