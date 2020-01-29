Thursday, January 30, 2020
Chester Volcano wrestlers and coaches watch the action on the mat closely as Logan Oswold takes on a challenger in Corning on Jan. 18. From left, Tom Rogers, Clay Montgomery, Callum Kremer, Bonner Montgomery and Parker Montgomery. Photo by Kristen Montgomery

Sports 

Volcanoes wrestle in Corning

Mari Erin Roth, Sports Editor

Chester High School wrestling competed in the Corning Invitational on Jan. 18. The team had three wrestlers compete. Senior Volcano Trenton Longacre wrestled in the 132-pound division and brought home third place. Two Volcano freshmen, Logan Oswold and Parker Montgomery, wrestled in the 138-pound division with both boys winning two matches and losing two.

The Volcanoes traveled to Fernley on Jan. 24 to compete in Nevada. Wrestlers on the Chester team have struggled with illness and injury during the earlier part of the season.

“We look forward to having five kids compete in Fernley,” said photographer Kristen Montgomery.

Next week the Volcanoes will be hosting the big Shasta Cascade League Tournament on Friday, Jan. 31 (Duals), and Saturday, Feb. 1.

