Want a vaccine? Sign up on new Public Health portal

Editor’s note: Just tried out the new portal — it’s simple, self explanatory and takes less than a couple minutes.

This information portal was designed so Plumas County residents could inform public health that they want a vaccine when it’s available to them, as well as assist public health with streamlining the registration process for vaccine clinics.

Local healthcare facilities’ waiting lists have been provided to public health and that information has been uploaded to the portal. If an individual is unsure whether their information is in the portal, they can call 530-283-6188 — leave a message if there is no answer — and someone will return the call.

Plumas County is currently finishing phase 1a and starting second doses for those in Tier 1 of Phase 1a. Going forward and following state guidance, Plumas County will be focusing first dose vaccines based on age and not employment sectors. Due to the limited supply of vaccines, the priority group is 75 and older, with 200 residents receiving a first dose to date in that age category. Based on anticipated vaccine supply, the next round of vaccine clinics will hopefully be scheduled for the second week of February. If you have any questions please contact the Plumas County COVID-19 informational phone line 530-283-6400 or send an e-mail to [email protected]