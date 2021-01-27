Want a vaccine? Sign up on new Public Health portal
Plumas County is currently finishing phase 1a and starting second doses for those in Tier 1 of Phase 1a. Going forward and following state guidance, Plumas County will be focusing first dose vaccines based on age and not employment sectors.
Due to the limited supply of vaccines, the priority group is 75 and older, with 200 residents receiving a first dose to date in that age category. Based on anticipated vaccine supply, the next round of vaccine clinics will hopefully be scheduled for the second week of February.
If you have any questions please contact the Plumas County COVID-19 informational phone line 530-283-6400 or send an e-mail to [email protected]
While it’s good news that the vaccine is becoming more available, it remains crucial to continue to practice the following precautions:
- staying at home whenever possible
- wearing face coverings while in public places or while interacting with others not in your household
- frequent hand washing
- physical distancing and avoiding social gatherings with those not from your household