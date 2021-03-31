Want to save a life? Blood drive Wednesday

People who are able and willing to donate blood are truly life savers! Friends, family and community members who have a bad accident or who have some medical conditions rely on those who are able to donate to provide the blood they need.

The Greenville Community Blood Drive is Wednesday, March 31, in the Town Hall behind the fire department across the street from the public library. There are many appointment times available between 12:30 and 5 p.m.. Walk-in donors are allowed again this year. Be sure eat well, drink water, and bring your ID and mask.

So don’t be April Fooled and join in this important life saving event. Text (661) 435-7250 or email [email protected] Schwartz if you have questions.