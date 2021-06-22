Warm water slows fishing around Almanor

Lake level has begun to recede at Lake Almanor; it is down a couple of tenths since last week. Water temps continue to rise reaching into the low 70s. Like most of California, Lake Almanor has seen unseasonably warm temperatures. Water clarity is averaging 15 feet.

The Hex Hatch is in full swing with prolific hatches taking place along the west shore almost every evening. Fly fishermen are catching some quality fish with a mix of browns and bows. “Our local tackle stores and AFA supporters, Intermountain Hardware, Sports Nut and Sierra Fly and Tackle will have a good selection of Hex flies,” said Almanor Fishing Association’s John Crotty.

Trollers continue to struggle as fish are beginning to migrate around the lake in search of deeper cooler water. The majority of boats are targeting fish in the Northwest section of the lake in 25-40’ of water. There is an equal chance of catching fish slow trolling bait or fast trolling hardware. “I received a report last night that a seasoned Lake Almanor Veteran fisherman caught a few fish slow trolling “Auggie’s Alley,” said Crotty.

More boats are anchoring up over springs fishing the “Almanor Cocktail” of a cricket meal worm combination. Bass action has slowed and Hamilton Branch remains the best chance from shore.

Both USFS ramps are open. Campgrounds are operating at 50 percent capacity and most businesses are open. Caltrans has resumed work on the Fredoyner Summit with minor traffic delays on highway 36.

The AFA Veterans Fishing Day schedule is set and all fishing spots are full with 50 boats and more than 100 Veterans Fishing this Saturday, June 26. “Hopefully I have enticed a few of you to read this entire report to gather more information on Auggie’s Alley,” said Crotty. “Auggie’s Alley is named after local legend Auggie Serena, a Vietnam Veteran, Captain for our Veterans Fishing Day, and all around nice man.”

The Alley can be found by heading south from Big Cove into the 50-foot water. Auggie will be in a pontoon boat (not the one with the purple top, that would be a different local legend Duncan McIntyre). Auggie will have his radio on channel 69 if you would like to give him a shout out and thank him for service.

This is the fourth Annual Veterans Fishing Day that the AFA has organized and hosted.

The day of fishing is followed by a barbecue at Lake Almanor Country Club (LACC) Rec #1 picnic area.” Vets will receive shirts commemorating the event as well as a number of other gifts gathered for the celebration by Almanor Fishing Association.

They include 10 custom trolling rods (compliments of Duncan McIntyre), three custom made wooden flags, gift cards, a yeti cooler, yeti cups and much more. If you would like to donate an