Warmer than usual in Almanor Basin, but what does the future hold?

By Dale Knutsen

Special to Plumas News

June in the Lake Almanor basin was WAY warmer than usual. Average morning lows were more than 3 degrees warmer than the long-term norm, and average afternoon highs were nearly 9 degrees hotter. June 28 set a new high temperature record for the month when 100 degrees were registered at the automated site adjacent to Chester airport. In all, there were 16 days in June with high temperatures at or above 90 degrees, with 8 of those days at 95 or higher.

June precipitation was spotty, variable and minimal. The PG&E Prattville site registered 0.36 inch of new moisture, bringing our July-June season total to 19.99 inches, or 63 percent of the long-term average. This annual amount is slightly less than last season. The two-year dry spell is not doing anything good for local vegetation or fire hazards.

Taking a longer look at annual precipitation may provide a bit more comfort. We have experienced some pronounced ups and downs during the past ten seasons, but if you combine them all you discover that the total amount of moisture comes out pretty close to average for the decade. And that gives us some hope for the coming season.