Water aerobics still a splash in Taylorsville

By Meg Upton

[email protected]

Summer isn’t over and there’s still time to cool off and exercise at the Taylorsville Pool.

The annual Water Aerobics class, has been well attended according to Laura Kearns, who manages and coordinates programming at the pool.

“Keeping with our physical distancing efforts we offer two classes,” said Kearn. The classes run Monday through Thursday from 3:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. and another from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. until the end of August.

Kearns said the swim school was also very successful with kids attending classes in two sessions in July.

Those interested in participating in the classes can call Judy Leland at (530) 284-6775.